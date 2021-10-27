Trinity Health resumes EHR rollout after pandemic forces pause: 3 updates 1 year later

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health resumed its Epic EHR installation after a temporary pause amid the pandemic and has a new timeline for full implementation.

In October 2020, Becker's reported that the 92-hospital health system paused its EHR go-live scheduled for last year. The health system originally planned to have Epic implemented in 2022 but now anticipates the new EHR system won't be fully installed until 2023.

Three updates on the EHR rollout: