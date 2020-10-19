Trinity Health delays Epic EHR install by a year: 4 details

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is pausing the full implementation of its Epic EHR system amid the pandemic, according to a report from Crain's Detroit.

1. Executives said the 92-hospital health system would pause its EHR transition during an investor call on Oct. 16. The health system originally planned to have Epic implemented in 2022, but now anticipates the new EHR system won't be fully installed until the end of 2023.



2. Trinity's Michigan locations went live with Epic in January, and its Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners is on track to go live with Epic in March 2021, according to the report.



3. During the investor call, Trinity Health CFO Cindy Clemence said its annual capital spending, which would include the EHR transition, will be about $1.2 billion in the next few years.



4. With the Epic install, Trinity will move or outsource about 1,650 employees, including some who will work for Leidos, the health system's application management services vendor. This transition originally was announced in 2019 when the health system first selected Epic.



