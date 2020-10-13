25 EHR implementation firms ranked by KLAS Research

When looking to implement a new IT solution or upgrade a system, healthcare organizations turn to partners that can lead and complete the project.

For its Implementation Leadership 2020 report, KLAS Research interviewed healthcare organizations that have completed both large and small Cerner, Epic and Meditech IT projects about their experience with vendors.

Here's how the providers ranked their satisfaction with the implementation firms, based on a 100-point scale.

S&P Consultants: 96.4

Chartis Group: 96.3

Galen Healthcare: 96.0

HCTec: 95.6

iMethods: 95.4

Optimum Healthcare IT: 94.3

Oxford Global Resources: 94.2

CSI Healthcare IT: 93.9

Prominence: 93.8

Impact Advisors: 93.5

Divurgent: 93.2

Engage: 93.0

Nordic: 93.0

Epic Boost: 92.6

Pivot Point Consulting: 92.3

Ettain Health: 92.1

Cumberland: 91. 3

Navin, Haffty & Associates: 90.1

The HCI Group 86.4

Deloitte: 83.7

Huron: 81.8

Santa Rosa Consulting: 81.8

Accenture: 78.1

Healthcare Triangle: 76.6

Cerner: 70.6

Click here to view the full report.

More articles on EHRs:

Medical scribe costs can be offset in one year & 3 other notes from EHR studies

Nevada health system CFO leads Epic EHR install: 4 details

Apple launches Health Records app at 5 health systems in Canada, UK

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.