Medical scribe costs can be offset in one year & 3 other notes from EHR studies

Here are key insights from four recent studies on EHRs.

1. Medical scribe costs can be offset in one year, UChicago Medicine study finds: Medical scribes can help physicians treat more patients and schedule more return visits, which can offset the initial costs of employing a scribe in about a year or less, according to University of Chicago researchers.

2. EHR clinical decision support tools help health systems reduce costs, study finds: Health systems may experience financial gains by implementing clinical decision support tools in their EHR systems, according to a recent study published in the US National Library of Medicine.

3. U of Washington tests 'model to data' approach to preserve patient privacy in predictive analytics: Seattle-based University of Washington researchers used the "model to data" approach, which allows machine-learning research on private biomedical data, to create predictive analytics models without having direct access to patient EHRs.

4. Incomplete, duplicated EHR problem lists linked to disease severity: study: Patient demographics and severity of their disease are two factors that appear to impact incompleteness and duplication of problem lists in EHRs, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Informatics in Health and Biomedicine.

