Apple launches Health Records app at 5 health systems in Canada, UK

Apple teamed up with five health systems in the U.K. and Canada to make its Health Records app available to patients, according to an Oct. 7 news release.

Apple's Health Records app allows patients with iPhones to view their medical records directly through their phones. The tech giant worked with the healthcare community to develop the consumer-friendly approach to Health Records, building the app on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources, which is the standard for transferring EHRs.

Apple launched the app in the U.S. in 2018, and now more than 500 intuitions have implemented it. To roll out the feature in the U.K. and Canada, Apple worked with health IT vendors Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and InterSystems to enable the FHIR standards-based integration with the Health Records app for patients in the U.K. and Canada.

The five new providers using Apple's Health Records app are:

Oxford (U.K.) University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Milton Keynes (U.K.) University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Women's College Hospital (Toronto, Ontario)

St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton (Ontario)

Mackenzie Health (Richmond Hill, Ontario)

