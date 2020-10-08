8 recent EHR contracts, go-lives

Here are eight healthcare organizations that announced plans to implement a new EHR or deployed a new system in September.

1. Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, Mass., plans to transition to an Epic EHR over the next few years as a result of being acquired by UMass Memorial Health Care.

2. Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth went live on a new Meditech EHR system.

3. Officials in Finland partnered with Cerner to help build a new digital platform that will combine healthcare and social services, providing citizens with access to integrated outpatient and inpatient care, behavioral healthcare and family services.

4. The Department of Veterans Affairs said it is rebooting its $16 billion Cerner EHR go-live and will follow a revised implementation schedule this fall.

5. Walton, N.Y.-based UHS Delaware Valley Hospital installed an Epic EHR on Sept. 12.

6. The U.S. Coast Guard began deploying the Department of Defense's new Cerner EHR system at four medical facility pilot sites in California.

7. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network's Coordinated Health transitioned to an Epic EHR on Sept. 1 for most of its facilities.

8. Alamosa, Colo.-based San Luis Valley Health confirmed it will deploy its new Meditech EHR system in October.

