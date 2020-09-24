Massachusetts hospital to install Epic EHR after acquisition: 3 details

Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, Mass., will transition to Epic EHR over the next few years as a result of being acquired by UMass Memorial Health Care, according to a Boston Business Journal report.



Three things to know:



1. UMass Memorial signed an agreement to acquire Harrington Hospital and committed just under $100 million to transition the hospital to Epic EHR, which UMass Memorial uses, as well as make other facility, equipment and infrastructure updates.



2. The deal had been discussed prior to the pandemic, and UMass initially planned to invest more than $100 million in the hospital but reduced the investment due to financial constraints related to COVID-19.



3. Earlier this year, the hospital had anticipated the Epic transition would take three years but now UMass Memorial Community Hospitals President Doug Brown anticipates it could take four years to go live.



