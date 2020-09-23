Epic EHR 1st to integrate with Microsoft Teams for telehealth: 4 things to know

Epic will be the first medical record system to integrate the Microsoft Teams connector, which allows clinicians and patients to launch telehealth visits through the platform.



Four details:



1. On Sept. 22, Microsoft Teams announced the Epic EHR system will be first to have the Teams connector function. Clinicians and patients will be able to initiate virtual visits or consults through Microsoft Teams directly from the EHR system.



2. Teams will also be available on the Epic App Orchard later this year, allowing clinicians to initiate the virtual visits in Teams through the Epic EHR system as well.



3. Microsoft anticipates adding similar functionality with other EHR systems soon.



4. Microsoft Teams also integrates with the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience to securely capture and contextualize physician-patient conversations within teams. It also provides automated clinical documentation for telehealth visits.

