Cerner, end-of-life planning company partner: 3 details

Cerner said it will integrate advanced care planning tech provider Vynca's solution with its Millennium EHR to help clinicians streamline patient health information with their end-of-life care preferences.

Three details:

1. Vynca specializes in digitizing patient legal documents and advanced care documents to help providers avoid medical errors and giving patients unwanted healthcare services.

2. By integrating Vynca's software with Cerner's EHR, clinicians canview patient information and future care preferences on oneplatform rather than skipping between multiple sources.

3. The partnership also will allow Cerner to store advanced care documents in its online patient portal, so patients can view and change their preferences at any time.

“By making this seamless connection between a patient’s wishes and the rest of their clinical data in one place, the patient and their clinician are empowered to have early conversations and make critical end-of-life decisions," Adam Laskey, vice president of long-term and post-acute care at Cerner, stated in a news release.

