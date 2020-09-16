16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Ellis Medicine (Schenectady, N.Y.): Seeks a clinical application analyst

2. Park Duvalle Community Health (Louisville, Ky.): Seeks a revenue cycle manager

3. Wyoming Medical Center (Casper): Seeks an information services application systems analyst

4. Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston): Seeks a data analytics manager

Cerner

1. University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville): Seeks a clinical support analyst

2. El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.): Seeks an informatics systems analyst

3. Sharp Healthcare (San Diego): Seeks an EMR systems analyst

4. Yavapai Regional Medical Center (Prescott, Ariz.): Seeks a clinical analyst

Epic

1. Providence (Renton, Wash.): Seeks an information systems and EHR implementation project manager

2. Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.): Seeks an IT application analyst

3. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): Seeks an IT analyst

4. Memorial Healthcare System (Miramar, Fla.): Seeks an IT systems analyst

Meditech

1. Cabinet Peaks Medical Center (Libby, Mont.): Seeks a database and revenue cycle applications analyst

2. Newberry (S.C.) County Memorial Hospital: Seeks an application analyst

3. Loretto Hospital (Chicago): Seeks an application analyst

4. Northern Regional Hospital (Mount Airy, N.C.): Seeks a physician network clinical analyst

