2nd Nebraska health system reports computer outage in 2 days

Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Neb., had a computer network interruption on Sept. 22, according to the Star Herald.



Four details:



1. The tertiary medical center includes 28 physician clinics in addition to its 188-bed hospital that includes a level 2 trauma center. A representative from the health system said the hospital and physician clinics remained operational through the outage.



2. The hospital continued to accept emergency department and trauma patients with emergent health concerns, according to the report.



3. Hospital officials said the computer system outage did not affect patient information.



4. Nebraska Medicine in Omaha recently reported computer system outages as well. The health system first had an outage Sept. 20, and its computer network remained down at least through Sept. 22 due to a security incident.

