Mayo debuts COVID-19 county-level data tracker, plans to add predictive modeling: 6 details

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic launched an online COVID-19 tracking tool examining data for every county in all 50 states as an interactive map.



Six things to know:



1. The map includes data such as cases by county and state, new cases per day, positive test rate and fatality rate. The map also tracks trends over time and provides guidance on appropriate action to take.



2. Mayo's chief value officer, Henry Ting, MD, a cardiologist and health services researcher, worked with the health system's data scientists to develop the tool's content and validate information.



3. The health system aims to continue developing the tracking tool and add more real-time monitoring and predictive modeling in the future.



4. The Mayo tracker is different from other online COVID-19 trackers including the Johns Hopkins, Google and CDC websites because those sites include predictions about cases and hospitalizations at the state level; Mayo goes deeper to provide information at the county level, according to an article in the StarTribune.



5. Dr. Ting also told the StarTribune that Mayo's tracker is different because it doesn't rely on static mathematical assumptions and the model is fluid, allowing parameters to change on a daily basis.



6. The website also has a resource center that provides information from Mayo experts and Mayo-vetted information about COVID-19 that Dr. Ting hopes will be "nonpolitical and mostly science-based and data-based" information, he told the StarTribune.



More articles on health IT:

20 bold predictions for health IT in the next 5 years

'We feel like we were data shamed': Christus' Dr. Sam Bagchi on COVID-19 reporting issues

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner's 5 predictions for healthcare post-pandemic





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.