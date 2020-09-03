Pennsylvania health system installs Epic EHR: 3 details

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network's Coordinated Health transitioned to Epic EHR on Sept. 1 for most of its facilities.



Three things to know:



1. Coordinated Health is initially transitioning 18 locations to Epic.



2. LVHN is already on Epic and Coordinated Health patients will have access to the health system's secure patient portal to connect medical records and schedule in-office or virtual appointments online.



3. Coordinated Health has 24 hospital campuses, nearly two dozen multispecialty practices and ASCs in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.



