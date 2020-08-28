5 physician groups that have recently joined Allscripts

Allscripts has contracted with 18 new physician practices for ambulatory and population health solutions in 2020.



On Aug. 27, the company announced several new and extended contracts with practices and ambulatory care sites around the U.S. The company recently contracted with:



1. Family Medical Associates of Raleigh (N.C.)

2. Urology Centers of Alabama (Birmingham).

3. Urology Associates of Mobile (Ala.)

4. AllCare Health (Grants Pass, Ore.).

5. Synovation Medical Group (Pasadena, Calif.)



