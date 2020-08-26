16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health: Seeks a clinical systems analyst

2. Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital (Mishawaka, Ind.): Seeks a clinical analyst

3. MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center (West Des Moines, Iowa): Seeks a digital health product manager

4. Sea Mar Community Health Centers (Seattle): Seeks a business systems analyst

Cerner

1. MedStar Health (Washington, D.C.): Seeks a quality improvement analyst

2. Effingham Health System (Springfield, Ga.): Seeks an application services manager

3. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): Seeks an application analyst

4. Memorial Hermann Katy (Texas) Health System: Seeks a clinical support analyst

Epic

1. Cleveland Clinic: Seeks a health information system coder analyst

2. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.): Seeks a health IT account manager

3. UF Health Shands (Gainesville, Fla.): Seeks an information systems application analyst

4. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.): Seeks a clinical data analyst

Meditech

1. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.): Seeks an applications analyst

2. Grand View Health (Sellersville, Pa.): Seeks a clinical analyst

3. Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.): Seeks a systems analyst

4. Peterson Health (Kerrville, Texas): Seeks a records information analyst

More articles on EHRs:

Allscripts awarded 5 new app patents

VA deploys 1st go-live of EHR modernization program: 3 details

Appeals court orders review of Epic's $280M award from Tata lawsuit: 5 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.