Epic in the headlines — 6 recent stories

Here are six updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in August.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. In early August, hundreds of Epic employees began voicing concerns to the Verona, Wis.-based EHR giant about its then required on-campus return in September. Epic then notified its employees on Aug. 8 it will adjust return-to-work requirements and tapped Cleveland Clinic to review its plans. On Aug. 12, Epic informed employees they would be permitted to work from home through at least the end of 2020.

2. Prime Healthcare completed its acquisition of Ontario, Calif.-based St. Francis Medical Center and began transitioning it to its Epic EHR system.

3. Epic on Aug. 17 confirmed plans to establish a large application services division by merging four departments: end user training, implementation, quality assurance and technical communications.

4. A U.S. appeals court on Aug. 20 ruled that the $280 million in punitive damages Indian consultancy group Tata was ordered to pay Epic Systems are "constitutionally excessive" and be reassessed.

5. New York-based United Health Services is transitioning to Epic and plans to go live on the new EHR and billing system Sept. 12.

6. The University of Kansas Health System implemented its Epic EHR system at its Great Bend-based hospital campus on Aug. 24, and plans to deploy the EHR at additional locations.

