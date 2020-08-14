St. Francis Medical Center in California installing Epic

St. Francis Medical Center is transitioning to Epic's EHR.



Three things to know:



1. Prime Healthcare completed its acquisition of the Ontario, Calif.-based hospital, which previously filed for bankruptcy. Prime committed more than $350 million to boost the struggling hospital.



2. Prime plans to spend about $47 million in capital improvements on the hospital, including installing Epic's EHR and Omnicell systems for automated medication dispensing. The hospital has already begun the Epic install.



3. In addition to the operational technology, Prime is installing new interventional radiology and cardiology capabilities.



More articles on EHRs:

Epic walks back mandatory on-campus return, allows remote work through end of year

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Providence buys Meditech consulting firm: 6 details





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.