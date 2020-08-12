16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Neighborhood Health Center (Buffalo, N.Y.): Seeks a health information manager

2. Signature Healthcare (Brockton, Mass.): Seeks an IT data analyst

3. Flagler Hospital (Saint Augustine, Fla.): Seeks a clinical data engineer

4. PIH Health (Whittier, Calif.): Seeks a revenue cycle system implementation assistant director

Cerner

1. Mon Health (Morgantown, W.Va.): Seeks an application analyst

2. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): Seeks an information services integration manager

3. Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital (Maryland Heights, Mo.): Seeks an IT clinical analyst

4. Lodi (Calif.) Memorial Hospital Association: Seeks a quality analyst

Epic

1. Cleveland Clinic: Seeks an EHR claims analyst

2. New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington, N.C.): Seeks an information systems diagnostic systems application analyst

3. Baylor, Scott & White Health (Dallas): Seeks an application analyst

4. Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

Meditech

1. Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.): Seeks an application analyst

2. Loretto Hospital (Chicago): Seeks an application analyst

3. DCH Health System (Tuscaloosa, Ala.): Seeks a pharmacy informatics analyst

4. Norwegian American Hospital (Chicago): Seeks an information systems data analyst

More articles on EHRs:

Only 20% of VA facilities use VA Direct health information exchange: OIG report

3 times EHR contracts, go-lives added to hospital and health system operating loss in the past year

VA to pick up $16B Cerner EHR go-live in October

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.