Providence buys Meditech consulting firm: 6 details

Providence Services Group acquired a Meditech consulting firm that serves hospitals across the U.S.



Six things to know:



1. Providence Services Group, the EHR consulting arm of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, acquired Navin, Haffty & Associates, which was founded in 2001 and collaborated with Meditech to develop the ready EHR implementation model in 2012.



2. Providence will combine Navin, Haffty & Associates with Engage IT Services, a company that provides IT solutions and full Meditech support for hospitals. Engage IT is already part of Providence Services Group.



3. Together, Navin, Haffty & Associates and Engage IT Services have served more than 500 hospitals and have more than 300 staff members and consultants. Navin, Haffty & Associates currently serves Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera, Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health, Deltona, Fla.-based Halifax Health and more.



4. This move is part of Providence's ongoing strategy to launch an independent solutions and services provider for the healthcare industry. Last year, Providence acquired Bluetree, an Epic consulting firm.



5. Cascadia Capital was the financial advisor to Providence Services Group. VRA Partners was the financial advisor to Navin, Haffty & Associates.



6. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



