UHS to install Epic at nearly 400 locations: 4 things to know

King of Prussia, Pa.-based United Health Services is transitioning to Epic, according to a report from the Press & Sun-Bulletin, a local New York publication.



Four things to know:



1. The 26-hospital health system aims to debut the new EHR and billing system Sept. 12. UHS also has 14 freestanding emergency departments, a surgical hospital, six ASCs and 349 behavioral health facilities that will also implement Epic.



2. The health system made the switch to enhance the patient billing experience, according to Christina Boyd, UHS vice president for community relations . Patients can also view their medication lists and update insurance information online through the patient portal.



3. Patients with accounts on the new EHR system will be able to download their medical records and save health summaries to a USB drive.



4. Epic will replace UHS' nearly 20-year-old recordkeeping system.

More articles on EHRs:

Nuance expands voice assistant to Epic EHR user interface

Israel medical center, Allscripts to partner on IT software development: 5 details

Cerner joins COVID-19 testing initiative for safe reopenings of Black colleges

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.