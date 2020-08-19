Israel medical center, Allscripts to partner on IT software development: 5 details

Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, tapped Allscripts to provide and develop health IT software and solutions across its ARC Innovation Center in Chicago, according to an Aug. 19 news release.

Five details:

1. Sheba Medical Center signed on in March as a tenant for the medical innovation center, which is hopes to start building by fall 2021 at the former Michael Reese Hospital site in Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

2. As part of the joint initiative, Chicago-based Allscripts' Open system will be available for researchers and developers at ARC. Allscripts' Open system is available to any individual or company wanting to use its application programming interfaces to develop healthcare technology.

3. Sheba Medical Center uses Allscripts' patient record interoperability platform dbMotion and will host a lab space at ARC to promote innovation projects.

4. Under the partnership, Allscripts and ARC will seek out initiatives to improve development of new telemedicine and mobile solutions, including an EHR that encompasses home hospitalization medical data.

5. ARC aims to collaborate on health IT with stakeholders including scientists, startups, academia and high-level developers. The center will focus on digital health technologies, including precision medicine, big data and predictive analytics, telemedicine and mobile health.

"Creating an environment that encourages collaboration between some of the brightest minds in [health IT] speaks to our commitment to continuously innovate, capitalizing on our 13-year commitment to an Open platform, and our long-standing belief to include the best minds to advance and best meet the needs of providers and patients across the globe," Allscripts CEO Paul Black said in a news release.

