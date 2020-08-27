U of Kansas Health System to deploy Epic EHR at 3 more hospital campuses

The University of Kansas Health System implemented its Epic EHR system at its Great Bend-based hospital campus on Aug. 24, according to Great Bend Tribune.

Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System purchased Great Bend Regional Hospital and its affiliated clinics in August 2018, renaming the location University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus.

The Epic EHR replaces incompatible systems that Great Bend was previously using, Campus Administrator Jesse Mock told the publication. "This completely new Epic EHR system replaces three disparate systems that didn't talk to each other," he said. "When patients need to be transferred to another health system location or see a specialist in Kansas City, their medical records will [now] be readily available."

University of Kansas Health System plans to deploy Epic at additional locations, including the Hays, Kans.-based HaysMed hospital campus and Larned, Kans.-based Pawnee Valley campus.

By transitioning to Epic, patients at the three hospitals will also have access to Epic's MyChart patient portal, which allows them to message their physicians, check lab results and look up health records online, according to the report.

