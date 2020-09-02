Cerner names new chief strategy officer: 4 things to know

William Mintz will serve as Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner's new chief strategy officer.

Four things to know:

1. As chief strategy officer for the EHR vendor, Mr. Mintz will create new business opportunities, lead the strategic planning process and oversee Cerner's corporate strategy.

2. Mr. Mintz has worked with other healthcare and technology businesses, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and most recently, Leidos.

3. In 2015, he founded Care3 Inc., a digital health company that helps patients in underserved communities and their caregivers better manage their health..

4. At Cerner, Mr. Mintz will collaborate with business units to develop tech making healthcare more accessible and equitable.

