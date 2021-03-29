Epic in the headlines: 6 latest stories

From go-lives to its collaboration with Humana, here are six updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in March.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Small community hospitals have reported the highest satisfaction rates with EHR vendors Meditech's and Epic's platforms, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

2. Tower Health transitioned its remaining hospitals and facilities to the West Reading, Pa.-based health system's Epic EHR.

3. Newport (Wash.) Hospital and Health Services went live on a new shared Epic EHR system March 13.

4. Epic announced plans March 17 to open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its nearly 10,000 employees.

5. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health credited its $135 million investment in Epic as a driving force behind its vaccination program, helping to distribute nearly 12,000 vaccinations to healthcare workers and others in New York's 1A category since late December.

6. Epic and health insurer Humana moved ahead with the next phase of their collaboration to improve patient and provider communication and access to health information. The companies will add support for automated prior authorizations and member insights at the point of care to their jointly developed prescription benefit tool IntelligentRx.

