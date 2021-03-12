Washington hospital deploys shared Epic EHR, connects to 30+ hospitals

Newport (Wash.) Hospital and Health Services is set to go live on a new shared Epic EHR system March 13, Bonner County Daily Bee reports.

The Epic Community Connect EHR lets participating healthcare organizations operate on the same records system, making it easier to share patient health data in real time.

Once the EHR goes live, Newport Hospital and Health Services will be able to connect with clinicians from more than 30 hospitals and 475 clinics in states including Alaska, Montana and California. Each participating facility will have secure access to the same medical records.

NHHS is also implementing Epic's MyChart patient portal, which lets patients access their health information online, schedule appointments and message their care team members.

