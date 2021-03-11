Top integrated EHR and RCM vendors for community hospitals, ranked by Black Book

Black Book Research released its 2021 rankings of EHR and revenue cycle management software vendors.

To determine the top-performing vendors, Black Book surveyed 1,802 physicians, nurses, technologists, financial staff and administrators from community hospitals about their client experiences. Vendors were ranked based on 18 key performance indicators, including innovation, optimization, deployment and customization.

Here are Black Book's top three overall rankings for EHR and RCM integrated software vendors:

1. Allscripts

2. Cerner

3. Meditech

Allscripts received top honors for patient data management/EHRs; billing and revenue cycle management and financial support tools; and decision support and population health analytics.

Cerner was named top vendor for data sharing, communications and interoperability.

