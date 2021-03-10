Tower Health completes Epic EHR install at 7th hospital

Tower Health recently announced its remaining hospitals and facilities are now live on the West Reading, Pa.-based health system's Epic EHR.

Tower Health last deployed the EHR in August 2019 across five more of its hospitals as well as 25 additional Tower Health Medical Group physician practices. The health system first rolled out Epic at a select number of facilities in 2013.

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children went live on the EHR system Feb. 27, signaling the last of Tower Health's facilities to transition to Epic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire project was completed virtually.

"Now, all Tower Health hospitals and physician practices are utilizing the same EHR, which is a huge step forward in our journey to becoming a fully integrated healthcare system," St. Christopher's Hospital for Children CEO Don Mueller said in a March 4 news release.

In fiscal year 2020, Tower Health recorded $30.4 million in one-time expenses, including $19.6 million related to its Epic implementation at newly acquired hospitals.

To prepare for the go-live at St. Christopher's, staff completed nearly 568 training classes; the hospital has 195 super users, seven specialist training providers, 31 credentialed trainers, 1,922 at-the-elbow support team members and 1,270 trained new users, according to the news release.

Tower Health comprises seven hospitals and a network of 22 urgent care facilities.

