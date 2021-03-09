Meditech rolls out genomics tool for EHR

Meditech launched a new EHR-based genomics tool for its Expanse EHR system that lets users receive and store genetic data at the point of care, according to a March 9 news release.

With Expanse Genomics, hospitals and health systems can collect, store and centralize patient genetic information on the cloud-based EHR platform. The tool lets physicians perform all aspects of their workflow within their EHR, from ordering tests and providing actionable clinical decision support.

The new toolset is available for all healthcare specialties, including pediatrics, oncology and behavioral health, and can be used in both acute and ambulatory settings. Clinton, Mo.-based Golden Valley Memorial Hospital is an early adopter of Expanse Genomics, according to the news release.

