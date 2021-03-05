Alaska hospital getting a new EHR, says former employee snooped through files for 3 years

Petersburg (Alaska) Medical Center will move to a new EHR system after discovering a former employee had been viewing patient records for the last three years, Petersburg-based community radio station KFSK reports.

The hospital expects to go live on the new EHR by the end of November, according to the March 4 report. Earlier this week, Petersburg Medical Center confirmed that a former employee had inappropriately accessed about 200 patients' health records over the last three years.

Petersburg Medical Center discovered the breach after another employee reported the incident, the hospital's CEO Phil Hofstetter told KFSK. After launching an investigation, the hospital terminated the employee and determined that while patients' records were viewed, there is no evidence of information being stored, copied or shared by the former employee.

The hospital's new EHR will have more safeguards, including a compliance module that can help indicate improper viewing of medical records, Mr. Hofstetter said.

