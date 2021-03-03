Alaska hospital notifies patients of employee EHR snooping

Petersburg (Alaska) Medical Center recently notified patients that a hospital employee had wrongfully viewed their medical records, Petersburg-based community radio station KFSK reports.

After launching an internal investigation, the hospital determined that the employee viewed records of patients who were not directly under their care. While the information was inappropriately viewed, no further disclosure of the records occurred, according to the March 2 report.

"PMC deeply regrets that one of its employees acted in a manner that violates PMC rules, policies, and procedures as well as violating trust with PMC patients," the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said it has taken action to prevent the offending employee from having any access to patients' medical records now and in the future, and is also taking additional measures to prevent any recurrence within the organization.

