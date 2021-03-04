DOD adds 6,000 new users to Cerner EHR

The Department of Defense onboarded 6,000 new users to its Cerner EHR system during its latest deployment at medical centers in California, according to a March 2 news release.

The project's lead contractor, Leidos, said it expects the EHR, dubbed MHS Genesis, to be fully deployed by 2023. The latest wave of centers and new users brings the total to 20,000 clinicians and providers and 20 facilities across the Military Health Service live on the platform, according to a March 4 news release.

The DOD is implementing the same Cerner technology that the Department of Veteran Affairs is currently rolling out. Once complete, the two systems will be interoperable.

