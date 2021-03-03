11% of hospitals plan to change EHR vendor by 2022, ONC data finds

Within the next 18 months, several hospitals and health systems are looking to optimize their EHR functionalities and pilot new tools, according to a recent ONC data brief.

For the data brief, ONC officials analyzed data from the IT supplement to the American Hospital Association's annual survey, which was administered to hospital IT execs from January 2020 through June 2020.

Here's what survey respondents said when asked what changes their hospitals would make to their EHRs over the next 18 months.

Major change in vendor: 11 percent

Optimizing functionality of new releases: 68 percent

Significant additional functionalities: 34 percent

