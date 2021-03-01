Epic in the headlines: 6 latest stories

Here are six updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in February.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Epic nabbed the No. 1 spot on KLAS Research's 2021 Overall Software Suite Rankings for the 11th consecutive year.

2. Epic on Feb. 11 announced that 100 sites, including Novant Health and Colorado's UCHealth, have deployed its software to run their mass COVID-19 vaccination programs.

3. The Chicago Health Executives Forum recognized NorthShore University HealthSystem, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and Epic for the companies' joint payer platform.

4. The Vaccination Credential Initiative, a collective of organizations including Epic, Cerner and Microsoft, hopes to begin testing its co-developed COVID-19 vaccine digital passport technology this spring.

5. In April, Microsoft will release the first update for its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare that will include new features for remote patient-monitoring and the Microsoft Teams and Epic EHR integration.

6. During a recent online seminar with Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Department of Biomedical Informatics, Epic CEO and founder Judy Faulkner shared some updates about the EHR giant's current projects and initiatives. She said the company is working on improvements to its artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant to deliver clinicians a hands-free note taking experience within the EHR.

