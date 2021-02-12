100 mass vaccination sites now using Epic's platform

One hundred sites, including Novant Health and Colorado's UCHealth, have deployed Epic software to run their mass COVID-19 vaccination programs.

Epic's software supports patient outreach to priority populations, scheduling, mobile workflows and automatic reporting to public health authorities, according to a Feb. 11 company announcement. Across Epic's entire client base, including both mass vaccination sites and traditional clinical settings, the Verona, Wis.-based EHR vendor's software is being used to administer about 500,000 vaccinations daily.

Novant Health has administered more than 63,000 vaccine doses, nearly all of which have been scheduled through Epic MyChart, according to the news release. UCHealth has administered more than 120,000 vaccine doses and has used Epic to coordinate patient invites and scheduling.

Most of these mass vaccination sites were opened after the release of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination strategy Jan. 21. Epic said it plans to add up to 100 sites in the next 30 days.

More articles on EHRs:

Cerner ramps up data business as company looks to grow: 5 details

Why EHRs may be slowing down COVID-19 vaccinations

Cerner's net earnings up $250M in 2020: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.