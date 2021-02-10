Cerner's net earnings up $250M in 2020: 4 things to know

Cerner reported $780.1 million in net earnings in 2020, a 47 percent increase from $529.5 million in 2019.

Four things to know about the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor's financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31.

1. Cerner reported $141.5 million in net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020, down 8.3 percent from $154.3 million during the same time period in 2019.

2. Cerner reported $1.39 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, down 3 percent from $1.44 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the effects of the pandemic and divestitures. Excluding the divestitures to CompuGroup Medical and R1 RCM, Cerner grew 1 percent in revenue.

3. For the full year, Cerner posted $5.5 billion in revenue, down 3 percent from $5.6 billion in 2019.

4. Cerner reported a $1.3 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $8.8 million during the same time the previous year. For full year net income, Cerner saw a 42 percent increase from $53.8 million in 2019 to $76.9 million in 2020.

