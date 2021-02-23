Cerner, Epic, Microsoft & more tech companies collaborating on COVID-19 vaccine passport

The Vaccination Credential Initiative, a collective of organizations including Cerner, Epic and Microsoft, hopes to begin testing its co-developed COVID-19 vaccine digital passport technology this spring, according to a Feb. 23 Kansas City Star report.

The Vaccine Credential Initiative announced its project Jan. 14 and is building a digital tool that will let people show proof of vaccination before traveling or attending live, in-person events.

Cerner and its biggest EHR competitor, Epic, have teamed up with the other organizations to create the universal application, which they are designing to share data regardless of a patient's healthcare provider or location. Other participants include Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Salesforce, Change Healthcare and Oracle.

The initiative aims to develop a tool that provides people with an encrypted copy of immunization records that can be stored on a digital wallet. For people without smartphones, the Vaccination Credential Initiative is exploring methods such as paper cards printed with QR codes, which can be validated electronically.

The group hopes to begin testing the technology this spring and may launch it by mid-summer, Dick Flanigan, a senior vice president at Cerner, told the publication.

