Epic named top overall software suite: 6 insights from 2021 'Best in KLAS' rankings

Epic has nabbed the No. 1 spot on KLAS Research's 2021 Overall Software Suite Rankings for the 11th consecutive year.

For its annual "Best in KLAS" rankings, KLAS Research compiles insights gathered from clinicians and staff at more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics about their software and products preferences. The report is based on more than 22,000 evaluations the firm completed in 2020.

The overall software suite ranking is for vendors that offer a suite of products clients would purchase to address their core IT needs, such as clinical and financial components.

Here is a list of six award winners:

Best overall software suite: Epic

Best overall physician practice vendor: Epic

Best overall IT services firm rankings: Galen Healthcare

Best overall healthcare management consulting firm: Chartis Group

Best acute care EMR (community hospital): Meditech Expanse

Best ambulatory and post acute care behavioral health EMR: Cerner Millennium Behavioral Health

