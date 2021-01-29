Epic in the headlines: 5 latest stories

Here are five updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in January.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. University of Vermont Health Network in Burlington is revising its Epic EHR implementation schedule amid efforts to restore normal operations following an October ransomware attack as well as its ongoing COVID-19 response.

2. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System on Jan. 5 began the implementation process for a new Epic EHR as part of its affiliation with Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

3. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth expects its Epic EHR implementation, which is set to go live over the next two years, to cost about $660 million, according to President and CEO Terry Shaw.

4. Epic joined a slew of big tech companies and major hospitals Jan. 14 to form the Vaccination Credential Initiative, a collective working to create a digital, interoperable vaccination record system. Other partners include Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, Cerner, Salesforce, Change Healthcare and Oracle.

5. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Regional Campuses went live on the Little Rock-based health system's Epic EHR.

