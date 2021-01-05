Ohio health system to deploy Epic through OSU Wexner partnership: 4 things to know

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System on Jan. 5 began the implementation process for a new Epic EHR as part of its affiliation with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Four things to know:

1. Columbus, Ohio-based OSU and Adena expanded their affiliation in October 2020 to expand patient access and move Adena to Epic.

2. Under the partnership, Adena will serve as an Epic Community Connect Partner with OSU, which lets both organizations use the same EHR platform.

3. OSU will help Adena with the installation and employee training for the new EHR. The implementation is expected to take about 18-24 months, with the go-live set for 2022.

4. Phyllis Teater, CIO of OSU Wexner Medical Center, in a news release said that sharing the EHR with Adena will benefit patients at both organizations.

"Now both facilities can share patient records with their complete medical history to aid in better care, better referrals and better population health management," Dr. Teater said. "It helps keep patient care local whenever possible and provides our partners with more affordable access to a state-of- the-art EMR system."

