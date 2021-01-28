16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Heritage Valley Health System (Beaver, Pa.): Seeks a population health data analyst

2. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System: Seeks a revenue cycle support analyst

3. Springfield (Vt.) Medical Care Systems: Seeks a revenue cycle director

4. Washington Regional Medical Center (Fayetteville, Ark.): Seeks a revenue integrity director

Cerner

1. Mon Health Medical Center (Morgantown, W.Va.): Seeks a clinical systems applications analyst

2. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.): Seeks an application analyst

3. NorthBay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

4. University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine: Seeks an operations analyst

Epic

1. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.): Seeks an applications analyst

2. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta: Seeks a revenue cycle analyst

3. Cleveland Clinic: Seeks a clinical applications analyst

4. Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.): Seeks an applications analyst

Meditech

1. Rochelle (Ill.) Community Hospital: Seeks a clinical application analyst

2. Holyoke (Mass.) Medical Center: Seeks a revenue cycle analyst

3. Southwoods Health (Boardman, Ohio): Seeks an IT clinical analyst

4. Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.): Seeks an applications analyst

