Adventist Health connects 21 hospitals to California's health information network

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health will connect 21 of its hospitals to California's health information network Manifest MedEx, according to a Jan. 25 news release.

As the state's health data network, Manifest MedEx electronically shares clinical and claims data across a network of more than 120 hospitals, 700 ambulatory care sites and seven health plans.

By connecting 21 hospitals to the health data network, Adventist Health will get access to more data and tools for patients, including longitudinal health records, real-time notifications on patient hospitalizations and lab results as well as population health management tools.

Adventist Health comprises 21 hospitals across California, Hawaii and Oregon.

More articles on EHRs:

Most EHR vendors still applying information-blocking practices, study finds

Almost half of older adults aren't using patient portals, prompting concerns for vaccine scheduling

New York mental health department taps Cerner for 10-year revenue cycle contract

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.