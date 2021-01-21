New York mental health department taps Cerner for 10-year revenue cycle contract

The New York State Office of Mental Health will work with Cerner to deploy a new hosted billing system over the next 10 years, according to a Jan. 20 news release.

Cerner will provide implementation and extended support for the system, which will be rolled out across the Office of Mental Health's 23 inpatient facilities, 155 outpatient facilities and various residential facilities.

The agency provides mental health services to more than 700,000 individuals each year.

More articles on EHRs:

Cerner names new CFO: 5 things to know

U of Arkansas deploys Epic EHR in 9 clinics

Cerner's strategic focus for 2021: 4 key insights from CEO Brent Shafer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.