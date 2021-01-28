Cerner in the headlines: 8 latest stories

Here are eight updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in January.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Amanda Adkins, vice president of strategic growth at Cerner, left the company after losing her campaign for a seat in Congress.

2. Petersburg (Alaska) Medical Center moved forward with plans to deploy a new Cerner EHR system after the hospital's board of directors approved a proposal for the $1.3 million EHR implementation project.

3. Cerner suspended political donations to lawmakers who "took part in or incited violence" after supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

4. The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services said it will implement a Cerner EHR so its 12 facilities can share health records on a single, unified platform.

5. Cerner announced its Executive Vice President and Chief Client and Services Officer John Peterzalek and Chief Legal Officer Randy Sims left the company. Mr. Peterzalek was replaced by Travis Dalton, who already oversees Cerner's government services division; and Mr. Sims was replaced by the company's Senior Vice President of Cloud Strategies Dan Devers.

6. Cerner CEO Brent Shafer outlined four "big picture strategies" the EHR vendor plans to double down on this year in support of its providers, patients and population health initiatives. The initiatives include improving data insight resources and launching new tools to address administrative burdens and help clinicians better understand how social determinants of health affect patient health.

7. Cerner named Mark Erceg as its new executive vice president and CFO, effective Feb. 22. Mr. Erceg will replace longtime Cerner executive Marc Naughton, who in October said he would be leaving the company after 30 years.

8. The New York State Office of Mental Health inked an agreement to work with Cerner to deploy a new hosted billing system over the next 10 years.

