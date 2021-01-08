Alaska hospital to install $1M Cerner EHR

Petersburg (Alaska) Medical Center is moving forward with plans to deploy a new Cerner EHR system, according to a Jan. 7 Petersburg Pilot report.

The hospital's board of directors approved a proposal Dec. 22 for the $1.3 million EHR implementation project. The new system will replace the hospital's current six-year-old EHR.

The funding for the EHR will come from a state grant awarded to the medical center for technical upgrades across its facility. The hospital also used some of the funds to overhaul its telehealth infrastructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

