Ohio hospital regains access to patient records after locked out of Meditech EHR for months

Ahead of its upcoming reopening, East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry has regained access to its Meditech EHR after it was unable to access the system over the past few months, according to Steubenville, Ohio, TV station WTOV.

Irvine, Calif.-based Alecto Healthcare Services closed EORH in September 2019; East Ohio Hospital LLC, a real estate investment fund, then acquired the hospital in May 2020 and will reopen it as a medical center.

Bernie Albertini, COO of East Ohio Regional Hospital, told Becker's Hospital Review that the hospital lost access to the medical records due to an issue between its former owners and Meditech, the hospital's EHR vendor.

"As a result, it made it difficult for our hospital to gain immediate access to patient records despite our best efforts," he said.

EORH is still using Meditech and medical records can be accessed if patients plan to return for care or have moved to another provider.

Meditech declined Becker's request for comment.

More articles on EHRs:

Cerner strategic growth VP departs after losing congressional campaign

ONC releases new resources for interoperability rules: A timeline of key compliance dates

Rush University Medical Center expands voice-enabled clinical assistant to 14 specialities

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.