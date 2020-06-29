Ohio hospital forms administrative team ahead of reopening

East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry has an administrative team in place as the facility prepares to reopen, The Times Leader reports.

Here is the administrative team, according to the newspaper:

Chris Kerwood, who came out of retirement to work at the hospital, is chief nursing officer.

Heather Borkoski is administrator of long-term care.

Missy Barcone is corporate controller.

Joan Ellen Kramer is administrative assistant.

Rod Nisperly is computer network administrator.

Brad Simms is safety director.

East Ohio Hospital LLC, a real estate investment fund, acquired East Ohio Regional Hospital in May after Irvine, Calif.-based Alecto Healthcare Services closed the facility in September.

East Ohio Hospital LLC plans to reopen the facility later this year as a medical facility.

