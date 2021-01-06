Rush University Medical Center expands voice-enabled clinical assistant to 14 specialities

Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center has expanded its use of Nuance's automated clinical note taking system to 14 clinical specialties after a successful pilot program, the company said Jan. 6.

The system, Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, uses artificial intelligence technology to capture physician-patient conversations and generate detailed notes. The product allows physicians to spend more time with patients and less time on administrative work.

During the pilot program at Rush, physicians using the system were able to increase the number of clinic patients they could see in a day and achieve more accurate clinical notes, Nuance said.

The 14 clinical specialties now using Nuance's system at Rush include otolaryngology, plastic surgery, urology and orthopedics, among others.





