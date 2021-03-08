KLAS: Epic, Meditech ranked top EHRs for small hospitals

Small community hospitals have reported the highest satisfaction rates with EHR vendors Meditech's and Epic's platforms, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

For its Small Community Hospital EMR Best Practices 2021 report, KLAS surveyed 180 respondents from small community hospitals to determine the top EHR challenges they face as well as how satisfied they are with their vendors.

Here are the vendors that participants said they were very satisfied with, based on a 100-point scale. Very satisfied is designated as a 90.0 or higher.

Very satisfied (90.0 or higher)

Meditech Expanse Acute Care EMR: 30 percent

Epic Community Connect EpicCare EMR: 20 percent

Cerner Millennium PowerChart/CommunityWorks Clinicals: 17 percent

Allscripts Sunrise Acute Care: 7 percent

CPSI Evident Thrive EHR: 5 percent

Here are the vendors that participants said they were satisfied with, based on a 100-point scale. Satisfied is designated as a 70.0-89.9.

Satisfied (70.0-89.9)

Epic Community Connect EpicCare EMR: 61 percent

Meditech Expanse Acute Care EMR: 57 percent

Cerner Millennium PowerChart/CommunityWorks Clinicals: 50 percent

Allscripts Sunrise Acute Care: 33 percent

CPSI Evident Thrive EHR: 32 percent

Here are the vendors that participants said they were dissatisfied with, based on a 100-point scale. Dissatisfied is designated as less than 70.0.

Dissatisfied (less than 70.0)

CPSI Evident Thrive EHR: 63 percent

Allscripts Sunrise Acute Care: 60 percent

Cerner Millennium PowerChart/CommunityWorks Clinicals: 33 percent

Epic Community Connect EpicCare EMR: 19 percent

Meditech Expanse Acute Care EMR: 13 percent

