'We can't exist in a silo': How CVS Health is increasing EHR interoperability efforts

CVS Health is doubling down on efforts to advance EHR interoperability and reduce alert fatigue for clinicians, according to the pharma giant's recent Health Trends 2021 report.

CVS highlighted the importance of EHR advancements in its report, released March 9, and explained how its partnership with Epic has improved data sharing among its providers.

Sharon Vitti, president of MinuteClinic and senior vice president of CVS Health, said Epic's patient portal MyChart is becoming an "indispensable tool" for clinicians as well as the patients CVS serves. Since the pandemic began, MinuteClinic has used MyChart to bring certain services online, including virtual visits with providers and sharing COVID-19 test results with patients, according to the report.

"Interoperability has been a big area of our focus. It has to be," Ms. Vitti said. "Retail medical clinics share information with hundreds of providers and medical institutions. We can't exist in a silo."

Since 2014, CVS has shared 128 million records across 10,000 healthcare locations in all 50 states using Epic's Care Everywhere program, according to the report. CVS Health's Coram Home Infusion arm is also preparing to soon launch new Epic modules.

