16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System: Seeks a support analyst

2. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System: Seeks a clinical business systems analyst

3. Atlantic General Hospital (Berlin, Md.): Seeks a business intelligence financial analyst

4. Ellis Medicine (Schenectady, N.Y.): Seeks a revenue cycle supervisor

Cerner

1. Beacon Heath System (Granger, Ind.): Seeks a clinical informatics education manager

2. UofL Health (Louisville, Ky.): Seeks an IT clinical support application analyst

3. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.): Seeks an associate application analyst

4. Conway (S.C.) Medical Center: Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

Epic

1. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.): Seeks an application analyst

2. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks a MyChart application analyst

3. UCLA Health (Los Angeles): Seeks an application analyst

4. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago: Seeks an application analyst

Meditech

1. Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital: Seeks a business systems analyst

2. Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.): Seeks an applications analyst

3. Prime Healthcare (Kansas City, Mo.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

4. Summit Medical Center (Hermitage, Tenn.): Seeks a systems analyst

